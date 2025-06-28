Panamá and Honduras Face Off in Copa Oro Quarterfinal

GLENDALE, Arizona — The national teams of Panama and Honduras are set to compete today at 5:15 PM at State Farm Stadium for a chance to advance to the semifinals of the 2025 Copa Oro.

Fans from both sides have gathered at the stadium, creating an electric atmosphere ahead of the quarterfinal matchup. The excitement among the supporters was palpable as they prepared to cheer on their teams.

Panama’s head coach, Thomas Christiansen, has made adjustments to the starting lineup, including reintroducing Tomás Rodríguez, who has already scored three goals in this tournament. “We are ready and determined to win this match,” Christiansen stated during a pre-game interview.

On the other hand, Honduras is focused on carrying momentum from their strong showing in the group stage. Team officials emphasized unity and determination as they prepare for the high-stakes matchup. “We are all together with one dream: to move on,” said a representative from the Honduras football federation.

The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, allowing fans unable to attend the game to catch all the action.

As the game approaches kickoff, both teams remain optimistic about their chances of clinching a spot in the semifinals of the tournament.