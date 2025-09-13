Panamanian Players Set for Showdown in Liga MX Match

PANAMA CITY, Panama — Panamanian soccer players Édgar Yoel Bárcenas and Adalberto Carrasquilla will face off this Friday in Matchday 8 of Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio El Encanto at 10:00 p.m. local time.

This match comes on the heels of both players representing Panama in recent CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla played a key role, starting both matches against Suriname and Guatemala, logging a total of 180 minutes. On the other hand, Bárcenas entered the first game as a substitute and started the second, showcasing his importance to the national team.

In terms of team performance, Mazatlán FC, which includes Bárcenas, is hoping to improve its position in the league. The team currently sits in twelfth place with six points after a recent 1-0 defeat against FC Juárez, another team featuring a Panamanian player, José Luis Rodríguez.

Conversely, Carrasquilla’s team, Pumas, is riding a wave of momentum. Pumas is currently tenth in the league with nine points, coming off a crucial win over Atlas, which has boosted their morale ahead of this pivotal clash.

With both players eager to prove their skills and help their teams gain valuable points, fans can expect an exciting match at Estadio El Encanto this Friday.