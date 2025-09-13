Panic Grows in College Football as Key Teams Face Tough Challenges

LOS ANGELES, California — College football teams are entering a crucial week, with several underperforming programs facing dire situations as they head into Week 3 of the season.

Notre Dame is feeling the pressure after starting the season with a disappointing loss and risks falling to 0-2 if they can’t secure a win against Texas A&M. Meanwhile, Clemson and Georgia haven’t looked impressive, and their performances could see them fall in the rankings if they don’t step up.

The Gators from Florida are also under pressure after a recent upset against USF. Head coach Billy Napier is now facing intense scrutiny as the team prepares for a challenging schedule with upcoming games against top-ranked teams, including No. 3 LSU and No. 5 Miami.

Virginia Tech is another team reeling from poor performances, having been outscored heavily in their last two games, including a troubling loss to South Carolina. The Hokies need a win against Old Dominion to avoid further damage to their season.

Amid the rising tension, teams like Georgia, Arizona State, and Kansas State are also at risk of falling short of their preseason expectations. Each team must find their footing against capable opponents this week.

Georgia faces South Carolina, while Clemson meets Georgia Tech, and both teams are under pressure to perform. Meanwhile, Arizona has been defying expectations, showing strong performances early in the season, and they aim to continue their momentum.

In a noteworthy match, Kansas State will see the return of star tailback after an ankle injury. His presence is expected to boost the struggling Wildcats, who are currently ranked 112th in rushing offense.

This weekend promises to be a turning point for many teams, as desperation and urgency fill the air across college football.