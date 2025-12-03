Panthers Battle Maple Leafs in Key Atlantic Division Clash

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers aim to bounce back as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a crucial Atlantic Division matchup on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena.

This is a rematch of recent playoff battles, with the Panthers eliminating the Maple Leafs in both 2023 and 2025. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad commented, “There’s going to be a lot of juice in the building. There’s always emotional matches with teams we’ve played in the playoffs.”

Currently sitting at 12-11-1, the Panthers are tied with the Maple Leafs in points (25). They are looking to recover after suffering back-to-back losses, including a 5-3 defeat against the Calgary Flames. Despite their injuries, Florida has won five of their last nine games and ranks sixth in expected goals for percentage at 5-on-5.

Brad Marchand leads the Panthers with 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists), while Sam Reinhart is set to play in his 800th NHL game tonight and has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists). Center Anton Lundell has stepped into the top-line role this season, contributing 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists).

“It’s a learning process,” Lundell said. “It’s important to try and stick with the game the whole 60 minutes. That’s something we want to learn from.”

The Maple Leafs, in contrast, have struggled recently, losing eight of their last 11 games. They hope to build on their recent 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, where seven different players scored. Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored in that game, marking his ninth consecutive game with a point.

William Nylander has been a key player for Toronto, leading the team in scoring with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists).

“It’s always fun to play against them, a little bit more emotions and history between us. It’s always going to be a good game,” Lundell said about facing the Maple Leafs.

With both teams looking for a critical win, fans can expect an exciting matchup filled with intensity and skilled play.