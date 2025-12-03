Sports
Panthers Battle Maple Leafs in Key Atlantic Division Clash
SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers aim to bounce back as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a crucial Atlantic Division matchup on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena.
This is a rematch of recent playoff battles, with the Panthers eliminating the Maple Leafs in both 2023 and 2025. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad commented, “There’s going to be a lot of juice in the building. There’s always emotional matches with teams we’ve played in the playoffs.”
Currently sitting at 12-11-1, the Panthers are tied with the Maple Leafs in points (25). They are looking to recover after suffering back-to-back losses, including a 5-3 defeat against the Calgary Flames. Despite their injuries, Florida has won five of their last nine games and ranks sixth in expected goals for percentage at 5-on-5.
Brad Marchand leads the Panthers with 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists), while Sam Reinhart is set to play in his 800th NHL game tonight and has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists). Center Anton Lundell has stepped into the top-line role this season, contributing 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists).
“It’s a learning process,” Lundell said. “It’s important to try and stick with the game the whole 60 minutes. That’s something we want to learn from.”
The Maple Leafs, in contrast, have struggled recently, losing eight of their last 11 games. They hope to build on their recent 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, where seven different players scored. Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored in that game, marking his ninth consecutive game with a point.
William Nylander has been a key player for Toronto, leading the team in scoring with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists).
“It’s always fun to play against them, a little bit more emotions and history between us. It’s always going to be a good game,” Lundell said about facing the Maple Leafs.
With both teams looking for a critical win, fans can expect an exciting matchup filled with intensity and skilled play.
Recent Posts
- Disney+ Expands Focus on UK Comedy Programming, Says Eric Schrier
- US-Russia Talks on Ukraine Fail to Yield Peace Deal Despite Optimism
- Sydney Sweeney Dazzles in Old Hollywood Glam at ‘The Housemaid’ Screening
- Owen Cooper Shares His Favorite Films and Shows of 2025
- Atalanta Faces Genoa in Coppa Italia Knockout Match Today
- Atalanta Faces Genoa in Coppa Italia Clash
- Capricor Announces Major Advances in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment
- David Letterman Welcomes New Guests for Season 6 of Netflix Talk Show
- Texas Launches ‘Operation Safe Holidays’ Amid Security Concerns
- Roma’s Italian Bistro Anticipated Opening By Year-End Pending Final Inspection
- Texans Waive Veteran Guard Laken Tomlinson After Inactive Streak
- Severe Weather Alerts Nationwide as Snow and Winds Impact Travel Plans
- Trump Administration Threatens SNAP Fund Cuts to Democratic States
- Influential TV Writer Stephen Downing Passes Away at 87
- Jeffco Public Schools Faces Potential Layoffs Amid $60 Million Deficit
- Arizona State Football Gears Up for National Signing Day on December 3
- Bethenny Frankel Appears on Popular Podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’
- Mary Robichaux Wins Roswell Mayoral Race Against Kurt Wilson
- Rachel Sennott Embraces Change After Saturn Return and Big Success
- Denver Could See Graduation Ceremonies Return to Red Rocks