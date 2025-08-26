Panthers Cut Defensive Tackle Shy Tuttle, Focus on Roster Changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers cut defensive tackle Shy Tuttle on Tuesday as part of their preparations for the upcoming NFL season. The decision comes as the team works to finalize its 53-man roster ahead of the deadline at 4 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Tuttle, a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, joined the Panthers in 2023 after a four-year stint with the New Orleans Saints. During his time with Carolina, the 29-year-old started 32 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, recording 89 tackles. However, he only managed to score half a sack and one tackle for loss.

The Panthers struggled defensively last season, allowing a record number of points. Their inability to stop the run was a significant issue, prompting the team to focus on rebuilding its defensive front before the 2025 season. Carolina has since signed Tershawn “Turk” Wharton and Bobby Brown III and drafted Cam Jackson.

Tuttle’s salary cap hit of $5.7 million ultimately made him expendable. With over four years of service in the NFL, he is free to sign with any team without going through waivers.

In addition to Tuttle, the Panthers released several other players, including quarterback Jack Plummer, kicker Matthew Wright, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who has faced his struggles since leaving the Las Vegas Raiders.

Renfrow signed with the Panthers in April after recovering from health issues, which included a diagnosis of ulcerative colitis. “I felt like I’d let my teammates down so much,” Renfrow said. “I was just a dud.” He took time off to focus on his health and return to football.

During his break, Renfrow spent time with his family and worked for a recycling company, where he found a sense of purpose outside football. “It was good to reset sometimes,” he said. Renfrow had hoped to contribute a veteran presence to Carolina’s youthful team but faced an unexpected roster cut.