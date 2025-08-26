Sports
Panthers Cut Defensive Tackle Shy Tuttle, Focus on Roster Changes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers cut defensive tackle Shy Tuttle on Tuesday as part of their preparations for the upcoming NFL season. The decision comes as the team works to finalize its 53-man roster ahead of the deadline at 4 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Tuttle, a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, joined the Panthers in 2023 after a four-year stint with the New Orleans Saints. During his time with Carolina, the 29-year-old started 32 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, recording 89 tackles. However, he only managed to score half a sack and one tackle for loss.
The Panthers struggled defensively last season, allowing a record number of points. Their inability to stop the run was a significant issue, prompting the team to focus on rebuilding its defensive front before the 2025 season. Carolina has since signed Tershawn “Turk” Wharton and Bobby Brown III and drafted Cam Jackson.
Tuttle’s salary cap hit of $5.7 million ultimately made him expendable. With over four years of service in the NFL, he is free to sign with any team without going through waivers.
In addition to Tuttle, the Panthers released several other players, including quarterback Jack Plummer, kicker Matthew Wright, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who has faced his struggles since leaving the Las Vegas Raiders.
Renfrow signed with the Panthers in April after recovering from health issues, which included a diagnosis of ulcerative colitis. “I felt like I’d let my teammates down so much,” Renfrow said. “I was just a dud.” He took time off to focus on his health and return to football.
During his break, Renfrow spent time with his family and worked for a recycling company, where he found a sense of purpose outside football. “It was good to reset sometimes,” he said. Renfrow had hoped to contribute a veteran presence to Carolina’s youthful team but faced an unexpected roster cut.
Recent Posts
- Pastor Calls Out Rick Ross Amid Target Boycott Controversy
- EuroBasket 2025 Kicks Off With 24 Teams Competing
- Naomi Osaka Shines in Sparkling Outfit at US Open Victory
- Chelsea Pursues Garnacho for £40 Million Transfer Deal
- Beşiktaş Hosts Lausanne in Crucial UEFA Playoff Match Tonight
- 35 Years Since Deadly F5 Tornado Struck Illinois Towns
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke