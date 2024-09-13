Panthers Dominate Roosters in NRL Finals Opener

The Penrith Panthers have surged to a commanding lead against the Sydney Roosters in the opening half of their 2024 NRL finals match. Playing at the BlueBet Stadium, the Panthers thrilled their home crowd with a 24-0 lead at halftime, suggesting a fifth consecutive preliminary final appearance is within reach.

The Roosters had a fleeting chance when Connor Watson charged down a kick, but Nathan Cleary‘s impressive defense prevented any score. The Panthers, demonstrating their formidable defense, retained their opponent at bay. Cleary, despite returning from injury, played a pivotal role with his strategic play-making.

Early in the match, Brian To’o scored the first try following an error by Roosters’ Daniel Tupou who failed to catch a high ball. This set the stage for To’o to notch his 13th try in 13 finals games, albeit Cleary missed the conversion. Continued errors by the Roosters, including another drop by Tupou, allowed Panthers’ Luke Garner and Jarome Luai to capitalize with additional points.

Luke Keary’s contested play with Liam Henry was ruled an “escort” rather than a professional foul, sparing Sydney from a sin-bin penalty. Despite these challenges, the Panthers capitalized on every opportunity, with Cleary adding precision to penalties and contributing to the team’s substantial lead.

The game reflects the Panthers’ aggressive pursuit for a historic fourth consecutive NRL premiership. Under the leadership of Cleary, the team’s defense and tactical adaptability posed a formidable challenge to the Roosters. As the match continues, the Panthers remain poised and dangerous, promising thrilling prospects in the remainder of the finals series.