Panthers Face Blue Jackets Amid Injury Challenges

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers (12-12-2) are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-9-5) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Panthers are looking to end a four-game losing streak with a critical matchup against Columbus.

“An important back-to-back,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said after practice on Friday. The Panthers aim to turn their fortunes around after a tight overtime loss to the Nashville Predators, which ended 2-1. Despite holding a 1-0 lead for most of the game, they faltered late, allowing Ryan O’Reilly to tie the game.

Sergei Bobrovsky, who stopped 27 shots in the loss, is expected to resume his position in goal against the Blue Jackets. Bobrovsky holds a strong career record of 13-2-1 against Columbus, signaling his potential importance in this crucial game.

Injuries have taken a toll on the Panthers, with key players like Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk sidelined. However, the return of Eetu Luostarinen, who missed eight games due to burns from a barbequing accident, is a significant boost for the team.

“Getting a guy back off an injury is a really big deal for us,” head coach Paul Maurice said, highlighting Luostarinen’s contributions—he has 10 points in 18 games this season.

The Blue Jackets enter this game on a positive note, having won their last two matchups. Adam Fantilli has been a standout performer, scoring a pair of goals in their recent victory against the Detroit Red Wings.

Both teams are facing roster challenges, with the Blue Jackets missing forward Boone Jenner due to an upper body injury.

As the Panthers look to improve their standings, they hope to capitalize on their home advantage, where they have been successful against Columbus in previous encounters.