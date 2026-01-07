Panthers Face Maple Leafs in Key Eastern Conference Matchup

TORONTO, Ontario – The Florida Panthers will square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET. This game is significant as both teams are contending for playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers (22-16-3) aim to continue their momentum after a recent 2-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche. Sam Bennett scored the opening goal in that game, helping Florida snap Colorado’s 10-game winning streak. “The standings right now, every team is so close in the East,” Bennett said. “Every night is so important, especially the divisional games.”

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs (19-15-7) have extended their point streak to six games despite a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. Auston Matthews, who scored two goals in the last match, leads the Leafs’ offensive efforts. “We’ve just got to keep rolling. The points are so important for both teams right now,” warned forward Brad Marchand.

In their previous meeting on December 2, the Maple Leafs defeated the Panthers 4-1. In that game, Toronto’s John Tavares scored one of the goals and goaltender Joseph Woll made 25 saves. The Panthers will look for redemption and to improve their 6-3-1 record over the past 10 games.

With injuries affecting both teams, the Panthers will miss key players like Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk. The Maple Leafs are also dealing with injuries, including William Nylander, who was placed on injured reserve with a lower body issue.

Goaltending will be crucial in this matchup, as Daniil Tarasov (5-6-2, 2.81 GAA) is expected to start for Florida, while Woll (8-4-2, 2.81 GAA) will take the crease for Toronto. The Panthers are known for their strong penalty kill, boasting a 94.7% success rate over the last seven road games.

As the Panthers aim to begin their six-game road trip on a high note, the stakes are high for both teams in this critical Eastern Conference clash.