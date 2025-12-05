Panthers Face Predators to Break Losing Streak in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers (12-12-1) aim to end a three-game losing streak tonight as they host the Nashville Predators (9-13-4) at Amerant Bank Arena. Both teams enter with struggles, with the Panthers recently lost 4-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, dropping them to last place in the Eastern Conference.

Sam Reinhart scored shorthanded in the second period against Toronto, but that was not enough to secure a victory as Joseph Woll made 26 saves for the Maple Leafs. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky also faced pressure, making 26 saves after conceding two early goals.

The Predators, in contrast, come off a 5-1 victory against the Calgary Flames, where both Reid Schaefer and Ozzy Wiesblatt scored their first NHL goals. Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots, showcasing a strong performance. Nashville currently sits at the bottom of their division but hopes to build momentum from their recent win.

For the Panthers, there is added excitement with the return of Carter Verhaeghe, who missed the last game to welcome a new baby. “Bob said my shot was a little harder today,” Verhaeghe said Thursday. “I hope that’s the case.” Coach Paul Maurice also expressed enthusiasm about the addition of Verhaeghe, joking about their future kids’ hockey potential.

In a change to the lineup tonight, Jeff Petry will be out, allowing Donovan Sebrango to return on defense. Maurice emphasized the need for improvement from Petry and noted this move aims to give Sebrango an opportunity after a long absence.

Tonight’s contest is the second and final meeting of the season between these teams, with Florida taking an earlier victory. Both teams hope to reignite their season with a win tonight when the puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.