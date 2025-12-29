Panthers Rise to Division Lead with Home Victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers thrilled fans on Sunday with a victory at Bank of America Stadium, marking a significant milestone in their season. By defeating their opponent decisively, the Panthers now hold a one-game lead in the NFC South, giving them a chance to clinch the division for the first time in ten years.

The lively crowd at the stadium contributed to the atmosphere, showing immense support throughout the game. Their enthusiasm caught the attention of ESPN’s First Take, where franchise legend Cam Newton acknowledged the excitement surrounding the team.

“Panthers fans haven’t had much to cheer for recently, especially this late in the season,” Newton said, referencing the team’s last playoff appearance in 2017 when he was still the starting quarterback.

Next week, the Panthers aim to end their playoff drought entirely. They need to win their next home game while hoping for a Tampa Bay loss to secure their spot.

In other NFL news, Cam Newton shared his evolving opinion on the New England Patriots during a segment on ESPN. After initially criticizing the team, he has changed his tune following their recent performances. Newton praised quarterback Drake Maye following a stunning win over the Baltimore Ravens, where Maye completed 31 of 33 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns.

Newton’s newfound confidence in the Patriots highlights their strong offensive play and possible playoff potential. “They’re taking turns better than any team making plays in football,” Newton stated. The Patriots, with a current record of 12-3, are well-positioned to clinch the AFC East title in their upcoming games against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

This exciting stretch of the season provides ample opportunity for both the Panthers and the Patriots to secure playoff berths, making for an intriguing final few weeks in the NFL.