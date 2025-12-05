Panthers Shocking Rams in Close NFC Showdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers stunned the Los Angeles Rams with a 31–28 victory on Sunday, a surprising twist in the 2025 NFL season. Despite being underdogs, the Panthers capitalized on the Rams’ recent fatigue after facing tough opponents.

Former Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth explained that the loss was not merely an oversight by his former team. He attributed it to the exhaustion stemming from significant games against the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the two previous weeks. “I don’t think it was something they overlooked. The reality is they played two massive games, coming back against the Bucs on Sunday Night Football,” he remarked.

Whitworth emphasized that the Rams were treating their matchup with the Panthers as a “measuring stick” against a key NFC competitor. However, he noted the toll that earlier games had taken. “They emptied the tank,” he said.

In their prior two games, the Rams showcased a powerful defense, including four interceptions against the Seahawks and a dominant 34–7 win against the Buccaneers. But on Sunday, that defensive strength faltered against the Panthers.

The Rams entered the game leading the league in defense, having held four of their last six opponents to 10 points or fewer. Yet, the Panthers found gaps in their defense. They successfully executed deep passes against Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., making the defense appear slower than usual.

Carolina’s ground game also proved effective, with Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle combining for 141 yards on 35 carries. Although those numbers weren’t overwhelming, they kept the Panthers competitive.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford struggled, throwing two costly interceptions and missing key targets. His performance contrasted sharply with his previous outings, where he recorded a rating of 122.7.

This unexpected loss marks a setback for the Rams, who have now lost their grip on the NFC’s number one seed. As they face the repercussions of their fatigue and performance against the Panthers, they must find ways to bounce back in their upcoming matches.