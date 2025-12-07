Entertainment
Paola Caruso Opens Up About Son’s Health Struggles on Verissimo
Milano, Italy – Paola Caruso, a well-known showgirl, will appear on the talk show Verissimo today, December 7, to discuss her life and challenges, including her son Michele‘s health issues. Caruso, who gained fame as a contestant on ‘Avanti un altro!’ and has been a figure in Italian entertainment since 2003, shares her story with host Silvia Toffanin.
During her interview, Caruso will detail the serious health complications her son experienced after receiving a wrong injection. “Michele suffered from a sciatic nerve injury, and the consequences have been permanent,” she explained. The incident occurred during a family vacation in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where Michele developed a fever.
“I was advised to allow a doctor to administer an injection. I was hesitant but trusted the doctor. Soon after, Michele collapsed, and his leg was injured,” said Caruso, visibly shaken as she recalled the event. She highlighted the challenges they have faced ever since the incident.
Now, Michele uses a brace for his leg and undergoes physical therapy, but Caruso revealed that doctors have said the damage is permanent. “There is no current cure that can help him walk unaided. I had to come to terms with that,” she noted during the show.
Despite the struggles, Caruso remains hopeful. “He is doing better with physical therapy and has shown improvements. I see him becoming more confident,” she added with a smile.
Caruso, who has previously shared her story about reconciling with her biological mother, Imma Meleca, at the suggestion of media personality Barbara D’Urso, has faced many hurdles in her life. She has juggled her showbiz career with personal issues, including legal battles for her son’s recognition with his father, Francesco Caserta, and dealing with public relationships.
As Caruso prepares for her appearance on Verissimo, she aims to raise awareness about health issues that can impact families. “My story is not just mine; it’s one many can relate to. I want to spread hope and awareness,” she concluded.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown