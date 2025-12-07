Paola Caruso Opens Up About Son’s Health Struggles on Verissimo

Milano, Italy – Paola Caruso, a well-known showgirl, will appear on the talk show Verissimo today, December 7, to discuss her life and challenges, including her son Michele‘s health issues. Caruso, who gained fame as a contestant on ‘Avanti un altro!’ and has been a figure in Italian entertainment since 2003, shares her story with host Silvia Toffanin.

During her interview, Caruso will detail the serious health complications her son experienced after receiving a wrong injection. “Michele suffered from a sciatic nerve injury, and the consequences have been permanent,” she explained. The incident occurred during a family vacation in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where Michele developed a fever.

“I was advised to allow a doctor to administer an injection. I was hesitant but trusted the doctor. Soon after, Michele collapsed, and his leg was injured,” said Caruso, visibly shaken as she recalled the event. She highlighted the challenges they have faced ever since the incident.

Now, Michele uses a brace for his leg and undergoes physical therapy, but Caruso revealed that doctors have said the damage is permanent. “There is no current cure that can help him walk unaided. I had to come to terms with that,” she noted during the show.

Despite the struggles, Caruso remains hopeful. “He is doing better with physical therapy and has shown improvements. I see him becoming more confident,” she added with a smile.

Caruso, who has previously shared her story about reconciling with her biological mother, Imma Meleca, at the suggestion of media personality Barbara D’Urso, has faced many hurdles in her life. She has juggled her showbiz career with personal issues, including legal battles for her son’s recognition with his father, Francesco Caserta, and dealing with public relationships.

As Caruso prepares for her appearance on Verissimo, she aims to raise awareness about health issues that can impact families. “My story is not just mine; it’s one many can relate to. I want to spread hope and awareness,” she concluded.