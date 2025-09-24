Entertainment
Paolo Pasco Ends Winning Streak, Looks Ahead to Tournament of Champions
San Diego, California – Jeopardy! champion Paolo Pasco‘s impressive streak has come to an end after seven consecutive wins. The 25-year-old puzzle writer was defeated by Steven Olson, a band director from Princeton, Illinois, on Friday.
Paolo’s journey on the show included four runaway victories and a total of $195,717 in winnings. Reflecting on his performance, he shared, “I didn’t think I was going to do, like, bad, bad. But I didn’t want to plan, like, ‘Okay, I got to bring five outfits, plan five signatures’ because, you know — man plans…”.
Before his first game, Paolo set a simple goal: to be “charismatic enough to go to Second Chance.” Though he will not participate in that tournament, which gives players another shot at the title, he expressed excitement about his return.
Paolo became the first champion of Season 42 to qualify for the prestigious Tournament of Champions after winning his fifth game against Susan Harris and Alex Rossell Hayes. During a post-game interview, he humorously detailed plans to use his winnings to recreate the popular music video “Here It Goes Again” by rock band OK Go.
“I recently found a note on my phone that I must have made in high school or something, that had the title ‘Things I Want to Do if I Happen Into a Lot of Money,’” he said. “Item No. 1 was to rent out eight treadmills, get three other people, and recreate the music video.”
Fans eagerly await Paolo’s next appearance on stage as he prepares for the Tournament of Champions. With his blend of knowledge, humor, and charisma, many believe his return will be memorable.
Recent Posts
- Dodgers Face Giants in Last Home Game of Regular Season
- Schwarzenegger Stars in Ad Opposing California’s Proposition 50
- Cubs’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Key Players Amid Late-Season Struggles
- DOJ Withdraws Inquiry into FBI Agent Amid Alex Jones Controversy
- Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation
- Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field