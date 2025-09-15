Entertainment
Paolo Pasco Wins Again on Jeopardy! with Spelling Bee Clue
Los Angeles, California – Paolo Pasco clinched a stunning victory in his second episode of Jeopardy! on September 11, 2025, after a thrilling battle against Jill Frechette and Andy Miller.
Pasco, the reigning champion from San Diego, California, aimed to increase his one-day total of $20,001. His competitors were Andy Miller, a math professor from Nashville, Tennessee, and Jill Frechette, a research data analyst from West Boylston, Massachusetts.
Miller quickly took the lead in the first half of the game, finishing with $8,600 after correctly answering a Daily Double about the Rosetta Stone. He had wagered $3,000 in the category “This Old Thing?” and answered correctly, propelling him ahead of Pasco, who stood at $6,600.
In the Double Jeopardy round, Pasco’s comeback began when he found the first Daily Double early on. With $7,400, he wagered $4,200 on a clue referencing a character from the film Rain Man, and answered correctly, moving into first place with $11,600.
A few clues later, Pasco found another Daily Double. With $12,800, he wagered $3,200 on a clue about Sylvia Plath and answered correctly. This success put him at $16,000, allowing him to leverage his knowledge and skill to secure a commanding lead.
After dominating the rest of the round, Pasco finished with a total of $34,400, while Miller ended with $12,200, and Frechette was unable to compete in the final due to a negative score.
Final Jeopardy featured the category “Today Spelling Counts.” The clue read, “The winning word at the first Scripps National Spelling Bee was this, a plant & genus with sword-shaped leaves now on the trophy.” Both Pasco and Miller answered incorrectly with “What is Laurel?” Pasco wagered $204, finishing with $34,196. His performance ensures he will return for a third game.
Fans expressed mixed reactions regarding the spelling question, noting a humorous oversight when host Ken Jennings did not spell “gladiolus,” the correct answer, for the audience.
