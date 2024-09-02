Para Archer Sheetal Devi Achieves Viral Fame with Bullseye Shot at Paris Paralympics

At just 17 years old, para archer Sheetal Devi has captured global attention with her remarkable performances at the Paris Paralympics. Despite being eliminated from the women’s individual compound open archery event, her bullseye shot during the competition has gone viral.

Sheetal entered the Paris Paralympics as an athlete with exceptional talent, having previously broken the world record in Women’s Individual Compound Archery by scoring 703 points out of a possible 720. However, she faced a narrow defeat against Chile’s Zuniga Mariana, losing by just one point with a final score of 137-138.

Her impressive skills drew praise from various corners, including a reaction from Barcelona football star Jules Kounde on social media. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also expressed admiration for Sheetal’s achievements, referring to her as a true inspiration.

Many social media users described Sheetal’s accomplishments as “beyond possible,” highlighting her status as a role model. Erik Solheim, a notable personality, praised her as poetry in motion and celebrated her resilience as a young athlete born without arms.

Prior to the Paralympics, Sheetal had secured three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, including two golds in the individual and mixed team compound events, as well as a silver medal in doubles competition. Although she entered the Paris Paralympics as one of India‘s promising medal prospects, she unfortunately could not secure the desired outcome.

In her match, Sheetal began strong by hitting a bullseye and taking the opening set 29-28. However, a misstep in her second shot allowed her opponent to regain momentum, resulting in a tie at 55-55 after the second end. The competition remained close, with both archers exchanging scores until the final arrow, where Sheetal fell short by one point.