Paraguay Dominates Bolivia 4-0 in Copa América Opener

Quito, Ecuador — Paraguay‘s women’s national soccer team defeated Bolivia 4-0 in their opening match of the Copa América 2025 on Friday night at the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda.

The 17-year-old forward Claudia Martínez was the star of the match, scoring three goals. Martínez opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after a solo run down the left side and skillfully evaded the Bolivian goalkeeper Jodi Medina.

Martínez netted her second goal just before halftime in the 40th minute, finishing a play with a right-footed shot from the center of the area following an assist from Daysi Bareiro. Bolivia mounted some offensive pressure, including attempts from Abigail Quiroz and Ana Paula Rojas, but could not find the back of the net.

In the second half, Martínez secured her hat trick in the 61st minute before team captain Lice Chamorro capped off the scoring in stoppage time (90+3). The Paraguayan team showcased impressive speed and skill throughout the match.

“We maintained control of the game and took our opportunities well,” said Paraguay’s coach Fabio Fukumoto after the match.

The victory puts Paraguay in a strong position in Group B as they prepare to face Colombia in their next match on July 19. Colombia achieved a draw in their first match against Venezuela and will look to secure vital points in their upcoming game.

With this win, Paraguay’s hopes of qualifying for the Olympics 2028 continue to thrive, as the top teams in the tournament will gain direct entry to the Games.