Paraguay Secures Historic Victory Against Brazil in World Cup Qualifiers

In a thrilling encounter during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifying match, Paraguay emerged victorious over Brazil with a score of 1-0. The match took place at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción on September 10, 2024, and showcased the competitive nature of South American football.

The only goal of the match came from Diego Gómez, who executed a brilliant strike that found the back of the net after rebounding off the post. This goal not only earned Paraguay three crucial points in the qualifiers but also marked a significant achievement in their football history against a formidable Brazilian side.

Throughout the match, Brazil maintained a majority of possession and attempted to create chances, but were unable to convert their opportunities into goals. Players like Endrick and Rodrygo made several attempts on goal; however, their efforts either went over the bar or were thwarted by Paraguayan defenders.

The match showcased the tense atmosphere typical of Brazilian versus Paraguayan encounters, with numerous fouls and interruptions affecting the flow of the game. Both teams struggled to find fluidity, as Paraguay relied on counterattacks while Brazil attempted to dominate with high pressing.

In the lead-up to the game, Paraguay faced challenges with player absences, including the suspension of defender Gustavo Gómez. Despite these obstacles, Paraguay displayed great resilience and tactical discipline to secure the victory.

The match was officiated by referee Andrés Matonte and drew significant attention given the historical rivalry between the two nations. Brazil, having recently moved up the standings following a win against Ecuador, aimed to maintain their momentum, but were ultimately disrupted by Paraguay’s determined performance.