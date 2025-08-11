Paramount Acquires UFC Rights, Stocks Rise Before Market Opens

NEW YORK, NY — Shares of Paramount Skydance rose 4% before the market opened after the media company secured U.S. rights to TKO Group‘s UFC for seven years, starting in 2026, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, TKO Group’s shares increased by approximately 2%. The deal signals a significant move for Paramount as it aims to enhance its sports and entertainment portfolio.

In contrast, shares of C3.ai plummeted nearly 32% in premarket trading following disappointing fiscal first-quarter guidance, estimating revenue between $70.2 million and $70.4 million. The company also expects a non-GAAP loss between $57.7 million and $57.9 million.

Both Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices saw a decline of about 1% in their shares after agreeing to a deal with the Trump administration, which will see the companies pay 15% of their revenue from chips sold to China for export licenses, as reported by the Financial Times.

A bright spot in the market, AMC Entertainment shares surged 8% after posting second-quarter results above analyst expectations. The company broke even, excluding one-time expenses, while analysts had predicted a loss of 7 cents per share.

CoreWeave‘s shares rose nearly 4% after JPMorgan maintained its overweight rating and raised its price target. JPMorgan expressed optimism about CoreWeave’s business potential despite the volatility.

Intel’s stock price increased by about 3% as Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan prepares for a visit to the White House on Monday, following a recent call from President Trump for Tan’s resignation due to his connections with Chinese businesses.

In the cryptocurrency sector, shares of Coinbase, Robinhood, and MicroStrategy saw gains as bitcoin approached its all-time high. Coinbase and MicroStrategy each rose around 3%, while Robinhood’s shares jumped approximately 2%. This surge is attributed to an executive order signed by Trump to allow 401(k) accounts to invest in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies.

In media news, Nexstar is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Tegna, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Stocks of Nexstar, the U.S.’s largest local television broadcaster, dipped slightly by less than 1%, while Tegna’s shares surged 29% on the news.

Rumble’s shares climbed 12% after announcing it is considering an all-stock bid of nearly $1.2 billion for the German AI cloud computing group Northern Data. The announcement led to a downturn in Northern Data shares.

Lastly, shares of Tesla rose nearly 2% after the company officially submitted a request for an electricity license to the British energy regulator Ofgem, potentially allowing Tesla to supply electricity to U.K. households and businesses.