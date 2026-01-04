Paramount+ Announces New Titles and Price Changes for 2026 Streaming Plans

LOS ANGELES, CA – Paramount+ has kicked off 2026 with the addition of over 120 titles to its streaming platform, including popular films like “50 First Dates,” “The Da Vinci Code,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” These titles will be available starting January 1, with new series launching progressively throughout the month.

Among the new series set to debut are “Harlan Coben‘s Final Twist” on January 7 and “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” on January 15. The expansion of the Paramount+ library enhances its appeal as a competitive streaming option for diverse audiences.

The service is also adjusting its pricing structure. Effective January 15, 2026, the monthly cost for the Paramount+ Essential plan will increase from $7.99 to $8.99, while the annual subscription will rise from $59.99 to $89.99. This plan offers access to over 40,000 episodes and movies, live NFL games, and UEFA Champions League matches.

For those seeking an ad-free experience, the Paramount+ Premium tier will see a price increase from $12.99 to $13.99 per month and from $119.99 to $139.99 annually. This plan provides all the offerings of the Essential plan, plus additional features such as live CBS broadcasts and the ability to watch select content in 4K.

Despite the price hikes, Paramount+ remains competitive within the streaming landscape. Its Essential plan is one of the least expensive ad-supported options available, similar in price to Disney+ and Hulu’s ad-supported tiers. Meanwhile, the Premium plan’s pricing remains lower than many rivals, including HBO Max and Netflix.

In addition to the pricing changes, Paramount+ is preparing to become the exclusive home for UFC events starting January 24, 2026. This means subscribers will gain access to all past UFC events and future pay-per-view content for one standard subscription fee. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance the platform’s value for fans of live sports.

Paramount+ is positioning itself as a leading choice for streaming with not only its extensive content library but also strategic partnerships and agreements that cater to sports enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.