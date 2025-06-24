Entertainment
Paramount+ Drops Showtime Name in Streaming Package Rebrand
Los Angeles, CA – Paramount Global announced on June 23 that it has rebranded its top-tier streaming package, formerly known as Paramount+ With Showtime, to now be called Paramount+ Premium. The change reflects a strategic shift in the company’s branding, although the pricing remains unchanged at $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.
The Paramount+ service now offers two tiers: Paramount+ Premium, which features ad-free streaming except during live local CBS broadcasts, and Paramount+ Essential, which includes ads and costs $7.99 per month.
The rebranding comes after the company’s decision to introduce some Showtime content into the Essential plan, prompting a name change that aims to better capture the range of offerings within both subscription tiers. “Showtime programming remains an important part of Paramount+, and is still prominently represented on the service,” a company spokesperson stated.
Paramount+ Premium retains access to Showtime’s original programming like “Dexter: Original Sin,” “Yellowjackets,” and more, along with the live Showtime feeds. The service also provides subscribers with access to CBS News, CBS Sports, and various on-demand content.
This development stands in contrast to Warner Bros. Discovery‘s recent move to restore the HBO name to its streaming service, Max. CEO JB Perrette emphasized the importance of distinct branding for their audience.
Paramount has clarified that those who subscribe to the Paramount+ Premium plan will retain their benefits, even as the new name may take time to appear across all devices. The standalone Showtime streamer was phased out in January 2024, marking the start of a shift towards combining the content offerings.
The rebranding of Paramount+ reflects the ongoing evolution in streaming, as companies strive to consolidate their content offerings amid growing competition in the market.
