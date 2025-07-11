Paramount+ Offers First Two Months for Just 99 Cents

Los Angeles, CA – Paramount is launching a limited-time promotion for its streaming service, Paramount+, offering both new and returning subscribers the chance to access its Premium tier for only $0.99 per month for the first two months.

This deal, available to both new and previously expired subscribers, is part of a strategic move to attract viewers ahead of the much-anticipated July 17 premiere of the third season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” After the promotional period, the Premium plan will revert to its standard price of $12.99 per month.

The Premium tier provides subscribers with ad-free viewing, access to the entire Showtime library, and the ability to download content for offline viewing. Additionally, viewers will enjoy sports programming including live NFL games and UEFA Champions League matches.

“Paramount+ has a strong media library featuring popular shows like ‘Landman,’ ‘Tulsa King,’ and ‘Dexter,’ along with blockbuster movies such as ‘Transformers One’ and ‘Gladiator 2,’” said Eric Song, IGN commerce manager. “This is an excellent time for fans of various genres to explore their platform with a significant discount.”

Viewers can opt for either the Premium or the Essential plan during this promotion. The Essential plan will cost $7.99 per month after the promotional period, providing a lower-cost option with advertisements during on-demand viewing.

The current $0.99 offer stands out as a notable deal in the crowded streaming market, positioning Paramount+ as a favorable choice for those looking to enjoy quality content at an affordable price.

Paramount’s aggressive pricing aims to increase competitive edge in the streaming space as services vie for subscriber growth and retention.