Paramount Plus Offers 50% Off Annual Subscription Until September 18

Los Angeles, CA – Paramount Global is slashing annual subscription prices for its streaming service Paramount Plus by 50% as a strategy to attract new and returning subscribers. This promotion runs until September 18, 2025.

Customers can choose between the ad-supported Essential plan, which is now priced at $29.99, down from $59.99, and the ad-free Premium plan at $59.99, reduced from $119.99. Both plans offer a library of over 40,000 episodes from various shows and movies.

The Essential plan gives subscribers access to popular series and films, including ‘Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ and ‘Yellowstone.’ Meanwhile, the Premium plan allows users to enjoy Showtime Originals like ‘Dexter Resurrection‘ and ‘Yellowjackets‘ without ads, except during live TV.

This discount initiative aims to appeal to viewers as the NFL season kicks off, adding to its appeal. Its timing comes as Paramount seeks to bolster its subscriber base amidst rising competition in the streaming market, which has seen other giants like Disney+ and Netflix recently increase their prices.

The company’s recent merger with Skydance Media also plays a role in the urgency behind this discount. Holding exclusive UFC rights starting next year, Paramount is keen to enhance its offerings and attract a larger audience.

While monthly subscriptions remain priced at $7.99 for Essentials and $12.99 for Premium, the annual discount significantly reduces the cost, encouraging customers to make a long-term commitment. Monthly plans will revert to standard pricing after the initial year, so subscribers are advised to set reminders for renewal deadlines.

Paramount Plus allows users to stream live sports, including NFL games and UEFA Champions League matches, contributing to its unique streaming library. The service’s vast catalog and current price promotion position it as a strong contender in the streaming landscape.

As the deal nears its September 18 expiration, the impact on subscriber growth and retention will be closely monitored by industry analysts.