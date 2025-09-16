Business
Paramount Poised for Executive Shift in Marketing Leadership
LOS ANGELES, CA — Paramount Pictures is set for a major overhaul in its marketing department as sources confirm Marc Weinstock’s departure as President of Global Marketing and Distribution. Weinstock’s exit comes amid ongoing changes following Paramount’s recent merger with Skydance.
Weinstock joined Paramount in February 2019, overseeing the marketing campaigns for numerous successful releases, including the record-breaking ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which grossed $1.49 billion globally. His leadership has been credited with a resurgence in theatrical attendance post-pandemic.
During his tenure, Weinstock successfully launched over 20 films that rose to the No. 1 spot at the box office. This includes horror sensation ‘Smile,’ which became Paramount’s third-most profitable film in the last decade and led to a sequel production.
Weinstock’s innovative marketing strategies earned him recognition as one of 2025’s top marketing executives. His campaigns redefined traditional marketing approaches, utilizing influencer partnerships and digital platforms to create buzz for blockbusters.
His departure follows rumors that former Warner Bros. marketing chief, Goldstine, is in advanced talks to assume a prominent role at Paramount, potentially revamping the studio’s marketing and distribution strategies further.
Paramount has not commented on Weinstock’s exit or Goldstine’s potential appointment. Weinstock’s initiatives played a crucial role in positioning the studio competitively as it navigated the evolving film industry landscape.
