Business
Paramount Rebrands Streaming Service Amid Showtime’s Decline
Hollywood, CA – Paramount officially rebranded its streaming service on Monday, June 23, changing Paramount Plus with Showtime to Paramount Plus Premium. The change reflects an ongoing shift away from the Showtime brand, which has been fading over recent years.
The rebranding comes months after Paramount integrated the Showtime network into its streaming offerings. Moving forward, all content will fall under the Paramount Plus brand umbrella, which aims to simplify the streaming experience for users.
“The Showtime brand has largely been dormant, with only a handful of its shows remaining active,” said a spokesperson from Paramount. “This move allows us to streamline our services and deliver a unified Paramount Plus experience.” This shift comes as Paramount is also exploring a merger with Skydance, which faces delays due to regulatory review under the Trump administration.
For subscribers, the Paramount Plus Premium tier will cost $12.99 per month, a $5 increase over the Paramount Plus Essential package. This premium subscription promises exclusive content and features, though details on specific changes have yet to be disclosed.
Malcolm McMillan, the streaming editor for Tom’s Guide, noted, “The rebranding is significant. It moves everything under one umbrella, but we are yet to see if it will enhance user experience or just be a change of name.” Subscribers remain hopeful for added value but are cautious given the service’s recent history.
As Paramount navigates the complexities of its branding and future offerings, one key question remains: how will this impact existing subscribers and their viewing options?
Recent Posts
- Lynx Face Mystics in WNBA Showdown on June 24
- Sparks Look to End Losing Streak Against Sky Tonight
- Atlanta Hawks Prepare for NBA Draft with Onsi Saleh’s Leadership
- Generation X: Proudly Nostalgic Amidst Digital Culture Clash
- Clint Capela Emerges as Perfect Fit for Lakers This Offseason
- 2025 NBA Draft Looms with Top Prospects Set to Shine
- Guadeloupe Faces Guatemala in Crucial Gold Cup Match
- Braves Edge Mets in Tight Game as Montas Makes His Return
- Television Legend Lynn Hamilton Dies at 95, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Boston Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday as Kristaps Porzingis Faces Uncertain Future
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Critical Gold Cup Match
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Crucial Gold Cup Clash
- Post Malone’s Big A** Stadium Tour Hits Boise This June
- DeWanna Bonner Likely Done with Indiana Fever, Eyes New Teams
- Whit Merrifield Announces Retirement After Nine MLB Seasons
- New All-Inclusive Playground Opens in Cupertino, Welcomes All Abilities
- Iranian Hackers Disrupt Public Services in Tirana, Albania
- Cardinals Claim Hampson, Designate Barrero for Assignment
- Oregon Reports First Measles Case of 2025 in Unvaccinated Adult
- QuantumScape Achieves Milestone in Solid-State Battery Production