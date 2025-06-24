Paramount Rebrands Streaming Service Amid Showtime’s Decline

Hollywood, CA – Paramount officially rebranded its streaming service on Monday, June 23, changing Paramount Plus with Showtime to Paramount Plus Premium. The change reflects an ongoing shift away from the Showtime brand, which has been fading over recent years.

The rebranding comes months after Paramount integrated the Showtime network into its streaming offerings. Moving forward, all content will fall under the Paramount Plus brand umbrella, which aims to simplify the streaming experience for users.

“The Showtime brand has largely been dormant, with only a handful of its shows remaining active,” said a spokesperson from Paramount. “This move allows us to streamline our services and deliver a unified Paramount Plus experience.” This shift comes as Paramount is also exploring a merger with Skydance, which faces delays due to regulatory review under the Trump administration.

For subscribers, the Paramount Plus Premium tier will cost $12.99 per month, a $5 increase over the Paramount Plus Essential package. This premium subscription promises exclusive content and features, though details on specific changes have yet to be disclosed.

Malcolm McMillan, the streaming editor for Tom’s Guide, noted, “The rebranding is significant. It moves everything under one umbrella, but we are yet to see if it will enhance user experience or just be a change of name.” Subscribers remain hopeful for added value but are cautious given the service’s recent history.

As Paramount navigates the complexities of its branding and future offerings, one key question remains: how will this impact existing subscribers and their viewing options?