Entertainment
Paramount Secures $1.5 Billion Streaming Deal for ‘South Park’
Los Angeles, CA — The creators of the long-running animated series “South Park” reached a significant agreement on July 21, 2025, regarding its streaming rights. Paramount has agreed to acquire the global streaming rights to bring the show to its Paramount+ streaming platform for the first time in the U.S., sources close to the negotiations disclosed.
The deal, which is valued at $300 million a year, totals $1.5 billion over five years. This major contract maintains “South Park”‘s status as one of the leading TV franchises worldwide.
Parker County, the production company founded by creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, claims that RedBird executive Jeff Shell interfered with negotiations with other companies. A representative for Shell has denied the allegations.
Both parties were eager to finalize the agreement before Wednesday, when Comedy Central is set to launch the 27th season of “South Park.” The urgency was also heightened by the upcoming appearance of Parker and Stone at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, aiming to avoid any public relations issues.
In addition to the streaming deal, Parker and Stone are negotiating a renewal of their previous $900 million contract with Paramount for new episodes until 2027. The creators are pushing for a higher valuation to support the production of future seasons.
This is a developing story.
