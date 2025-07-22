Paramount Secures Global Streaming Rights for South Park

Los Angeles, California — Paramount Network announced a significant agreement on Monday to acquire the global streaming rights for the animated show South Park, a breakthrough deal for the long-running cartoon. This marks the first time South Park will be available on the Paramount+ digital service in the United States.

The streaming rights deal is valued at $300 million annually, with a total worth of $1.5 billion over five years, preserving South Park’s legacy as one of the world’s most recognized television franchises. The negotiations involved Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of the show, through their Park County production company, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Amid ongoing negotiations, Park County accused RedBird executive Jeff Shell of interfering with their discussions with other potential buyers. In response, Shell’s representatives denied the claims. Both parties sought to finalize the agreement quickly, especially before the upcoming premiere of South Park’s 27th season on Paramount’s Comedy Central channel.

As part of these negotiations, there is also an effort to renew Parker and Stone’s prior contract, which was worth $900 million and kept new episodes on Comedy Central through 2027. The duo is looking for a higher valuation to continue producing new seasons.

This developing story highlights the competition in the streaming landscape and the importance of established franchises in attracting audiences.