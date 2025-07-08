Paramount+ Series Shifts Production to Oklahoma for Season 2

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Paramount+ series is making a significant move by expanding its production into Oklahoma for Season 2, leaving its Texas roots behind. While much of the filming has been done in various locations across Texas since March, including TCU’s campus and downtown Fort Worth, production is now rolling into Durant, Oklahoma, located about 120 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

This transition suggests a shift in the show’s storyline, with casino scenes and new background characters expected as part of the narrative. Durant is known for the Choctaw Casino & Resort, which is likely to feature in the upcoming scenes. However, the production team has not officially confirmed this location.

In a bid to involve local talent, Texas-based Legacy Casting is actively seeking extras in Durant. The casting call includes various roles, such as a middle-aged man to portray an “ogling man,” general background extras, and people with vehicles for exterior shots at the casino. This opportunity gives insight into the kind of scenes and characters that fans can anticipate.

The star-studded cast includes Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Ali Larter, and Sam Elliott among others. Season 2 is currently in full production and is set to explore complex themes in the context of oil and gas negotiations.

Show creator Taylor Sheridan is known for allowing his narratives to develop organically. In a previous interview, actor Thornton revealed that Sheridan often does not know the ending when he begins writing, letting the story unfold naturally. Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on November 17, 2024, on Paramount+.