Paramount Skydance Mandates Five-Day Office Return Starting January 2026

HOLLYWOOD, California — Paramount Skydance announced on September 4 that all employees will be required to return to the office five days a week starting January 5, 2026. This directive comes from CEO David Ellison, who emphasized the importance of in-person collaboration in a memo to staff.

In the memo, Ellison stated, “To achieve what we’ve set out to do — and to truly unlock Paramount’s full potential — we must make meaningful changes that position us for long-term success.” He mentioned that these changes are necessary to build a stronger and more connected organization capable of competing effectively in the entertainment industry.

Employees who do not wish to make this transition will have the option to seek a severance package starting September 15, 2025, and until that date. Ellison acknowledged the significant impact of this policy on staff and assured them of support during the transition.

The return-to-office plan will be carried out in two phases. The first phase targets employees in Los Angeles and New York, while the second phase will announce plans for employees located in other cities, including international offices.

Following the recent merger of Paramount with production studio Skydance, the company is looking to cut $2 billion in operating costs amidst industry-wide challenges in advertising and declining performance of traditional cable networks.

Ellison added, “Our people are the key to winning, and being together helps us innovate, solve problems, and build the relationships that will make this company great.” The memo outlines that employees involved in production roles may have different expectations regarding their office attendance.

As the company prepares for staffing reductions expected to occur in early November, the leadership believes a unified physical presence will enhance collaboration and success within the company.

This policy extends beyond industry norms, as many other studios mandate hybrid work schedules. For instance, Disney has implemented a four-day in-office requirement, while Warner Bros. Discovery follows a three-day guideline.

As the deadline for decisions approaches, employees are reacting with mixed emotions. Staff members who cannot relocate or prefer remote work are particularly anxious about the implications of this policy.

The company remains determined to strengthen its position as it embarks on this monumental shift, aiming to enhance productivity and culture.