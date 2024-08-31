Paraquat Linked to Rise in Parkinson’s Disease Among Farmers

Parkinson's disease is increasingly being recognized as a significant health crisis, with growing evidence suggesting a potential connection to paraquat, a common agricultural chemical used by farmers.

In rural communities, such as Dean in Victoria‘s potato country, families and farmers are gathering to address concerns over the debilitating disease that appears to be prevalent among their ranks. At a recent meeting, neurologist Wesley Thevathasan, who has treated numerous patients from farming backgrounds, presented alarming findings regarding the correlation between pesticide exposure and Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Thevathasan reported that farmers face a risk 2.5 times greater than the general population when exposed to paraquat. The chemical is a widely used herbicide in Australia, despite being banned in several other countries.

During the meeting, local farmers expressed their fears about their health and the impact of long-term exposure to toxic chemicals on future generations. One farmer recounted a traumatic incident from his youth involving a drum of paraquat, highlighting the dangers associated with the chemical.

The discussions revealed a community deeply affected by the disease. David Jolliffe, a farmer diagnosed with Parkinson’s, shared his personal experience of how the condition has drastically changed his life. Alongside him, others in the area have also been diagnosed, forming what is locally known as ‘The Davids Club.’ David reflects on his childhood experiences with chemicals, raising concerns about the practices of his generation.

Despite the ongoing concerns about paraquat, the chemical remains legal in Australia, with over 10 million kilograms sold recently. Syngenta, the company behind paraquat, faces litigation in the US and has been accused of downplaying the risks associated with its product.

Internal documents revealed that Syngenta has been aware of potential neurotoxic effects of paraquat since the 1960s but has continuously disputed claims linking the chemical directly to Parkinson’s disease. This ongoing controversy has significant implications for the agricultural community.

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) is responsible for regulating chemicals, but recent reviews have raised questions regarding the thoroughness of their evaluations. The APVMA’s draft decision did not lead to a total ban of paraquat, causing frustration among farmers and families affected by Parkinson’s disease.

As concerns mount, the community pleads for better protection against harmful chemicals that have already impacted their lives and health.