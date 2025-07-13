How Parenthood Surprised These Celebrities

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Many celebrities never planned to become parents, but life had other ideas. In a surprising twist, several stars who once envisioned a child-free future are now embracing parenthood.

One such example is actress Cameron Diaz. Before marrying musician Benji Madden, she expressed doubts about being a mother. “It’s so much more work to have children. To have lives besides your own that you are responsible for — I didn’t take that on,” she said. However, the couple welcomed their first child, Raddix, in December 2019, followed by their second child, Cardinal.

Actor Joel McHale also shared similar sentiments. Initially adamant he wouldn’t father children, he changed his mind after marrying Emilie Ullerup. The couple now has two kids, Oceans and River. “I had never been particularly passionate about fatherhood or envisioned it for myself,” McHale admitted.

Famed actor George Clooney once believed having kids wasn’t in his DNA. “I think it’s the most responsible thing you can do, to have kids. I don’t have that gene that people have to replicate,” he reflected. However, following his marriage to Amal Alamuddin, the couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in 2017.

Angelina Jolie did not envision a life with children either. Growing up, she expressed being “not a very stable youth” and felt unprepared for motherhood. The turning point came when she decided to adopt her first child, Maddox, from Cambodia. Today, she is the proud mother of six children.

Jeannie Mai was also hesitant about motherhood, due in part to her traumatic childhood experiences. After seeking therapy, she realized she wanted to offer her future children a loving life, and now shares a daughter named Monaco with husband Jaylan Banks.

Actress Diane Kruger didn’t initially see herself as a mother, feeling too “selfish” to have kids. But as she matured, she opened up to the idea and now shares a daughter, Nova, with partner Norman Reedus.

Similarly, actress Emma did not consider having kids until she met her husband Chris Fischer. After getting married, she welcomed their son, Gene, stating, “I never wanted to get married. I never wanted to have kids.”

Eva Mendes, initially focused on her career, changed her perspective after falling in love with Ryan Gosling. She eventually welcomed two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

Zooey Deschanel also didn’t picture herself as a mother until her views changed following her marriage to Jacob Pechenik, and now they share two children, Elsie and Charlie.

Finally, singer Simon Cowell was convinced he didn’t want kids. However, after becoming a father to son Eric with partner Lauren Silverman, he found joy in the unexpected responsibilities.

These celebrities’ journeys into parenthood highlight that life can take unexpected turns, leading even the most unexpected individuals to embrace the joys of parenting.