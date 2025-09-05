Parents Charged for Keeping Children in ‘Dungeon’ Conditions

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Fayette County couple faces multiple charges after authorities found their five children living in what officials described as “deplorable conditions” at their home on Willis Avenue.

On August 8, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Belle Vernon barracks were called to the residence to assist Fayette County Children and Youth Services (CYS) after receiving a complaint about the living conditions. The children, aged 5 to 14, were found in a home without beds, boarded windows, and covered in feces. Trooper Ally Wilson stated, “It is sickening. That is the only word to describe it. It’s sickening.”

Upon investigation, police learned that the children’s father, 65-year-old James Russell Kahl, had locked their bedroom door from the outside, effectively trapping them inside for portions of the day and night. The room contained three deadbolt locks and lacked a door handle, which left the children unable to escape.

District Attorney Michael Aubele characterized the room as a “dungeon” equipped with video cameras connected to the father’s room. He commended the family member who reported the situation, noting the importance of vigilance in child welfare cases.

After the children were removed and placed under CYS care, investigators conducted forensic interviews and discovered alarming allegations. Reports indicated that Kahl smoked marijuana throughout the day and did not attend to the children’s needs. He also allegedly instructed the children’s mother, 41-year-old Carly Kahl, to use a stun gun as punishment against one of the children.

A search warrant executed on September 3 led to James and Carly Kahl’s arrest. Police recovered a stun gun, a replica firearm, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Both parents are charged with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment, among other offenses.

Aubele expressed hope that the couple would face consequences for their actions, stating, “I’m hoping that these parents go to jail and they answer for what they’ve done.” Both Kahl and Carly Kahl were denied bail and will appear in court on September 17 for their preliminary hearing.