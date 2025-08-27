Parents Charged with Murder of Missing 7-Month-Old Boy in California

CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a 7-month-old boy, missing for nearly two weeks, have been charged with his murder. Jake Haro, 32, and Rebecca Haro, 41, were charged with felony murder with malice on Tuesday, following the disappearance of their son, Emmanuel Haro.

Authorities reported that the couple initially claimed Emmanuel was kidnapped on August 14 in Yucaipa, California. However, investigators found inconsistencies in their story, leading them to conclude that the child is presumed dead. As of Tuesday, his remains have not yet been located.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, the Haros appeared briefly with public defenders; their arraignment was delayed until September 4. Both are being held on a $1 million bond.

According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office, the couple also faces a misdemeanor charge for filing a false police report. The investigation began when Rebecca Haro reported that she had been attacked while changing her baby’s diaper outside a retail store, leading her to claim their child was taken.

“I woke up on the floor, and my son was gone,” Rebecca Haro told the media in a previous interview. After making public pleas for help to find Emmanuel, the couple stopped cooperating with investigators, raising further suspicions.

On Friday, more than a week after the report of the kidnapping, the couple was arrested at their home in Cabazon. Investigators executed search warrants at the property and conducted searches near a freeway while Jake Haro was present in a jail jumpsuit.

Jake Haro has a criminal past; he previously pleaded guilty to child cruelty charges in 2018 and was on probation at the time of this incident. His lawyer stated he is innocent of the current allegations and seeks the public’s assistance in searching for Emmanuel.

Authorities continue to focus on recovering the child’s remains, and have reviewed surveillance footage and conducted extensive searches in Yucaipa and Cabazon.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus expressed gratitude to law enforcement and the community for their efforts, stating that the circumstances surrounding the case are tragic, and emphasized the ongoing search for Emmanuel.