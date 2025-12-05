WASHINGTON, D.C. — Parents of students at Alice Deal Middle School are expressing concern over a recent decision to change the eighth-grade English curriculum. As students prepare for the 2026 local elections, the issue of educational standards remains a high priority for many families.

The new curriculum eliminates full-length novels, which were previously a staple for eighth graders. Students used to read classic works such as ‘To Kill a Mockingbird‘ and ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’ Now, the program focuses on short passages, which school officials say will better prepare students for high school.

One concerned parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated, “It feels like the whole world is conspiring against our children’s ability to read and write in substantive ways.” Parents feel that reading full novels offers essential benefits, such as improved focus and critical thinking skills.

In recent years, the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) has emphasized the importance of literacy. The English Language Arts proficiency rate for DCPS students overall is approximately 40%, significantly below the national average. However, Deal Middle School stands out with an English proficiency rate over 80%. This success is credited to a combination of dedicated English teachers and the school’s favorable location in the affluent Ward 3.

The DCPS administration seeks to improve literacy rates but must balance innovation with effective teaching methods that have already proven successful at schools like Deal. “We support efforts to raise the bar, as long as it builds upon what’s already working,” the anonymous parent added.

As educators prepare for this significant shift, many in the community hope that their voices will be heard and that the value of reading full-length novels will not be lost in the push for curriculum reform.