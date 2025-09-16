Parents of Cyberbullied Teen Speak Out in Netflix Documentary

BEAL CITY, Mich. — Jill and Dave McKenny shared their harrowing experience in the Netflix documentary “Unknown Number,” detailing their son Owen’s cyberstalking case. The couple’s life took a dark turn when Owen, then 13, and his girlfriend Lauryn received aggressive messages from anonymous numbers starting in October 2020.

The bullying intensified by September 2021, with Owen and Lauryn receiving 40 to 50 threatening texts daily. Faced with such harassment, the McKennys sought help from Lauryn’s mother, Kendra Licari, who they mistakenly believed was a supportive ally.

After nearly two years of investigation involving the FBI, it was revealed that Kendra herself had been behind the cruel messages. She was arrested in December 2022 and pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking. In April 2023, Kendra was sentenced to 19 months to five years in prison.

Jill recounted her feelings of betrayal during Kendra’s sentencing, stating, “She saw the damage she was causing and just continued on with it.” The documentary, released on August 29, 2025, features interviews with the McKennys discussing the emotional toll the ordeal took on their family.

Despite Kendra’s arrest, Owen’s relationship with Lauryn suffered further. Jill and Dave no longer maintain contact with the Licari family. Owen graduated in May 2025 and has committed to playing baseball at Hope College in Holland, Mich.

The McKennys continue their lives in Beal City, sharing moments on social media but still feeling the impact of the cyberbullying events. The documentary has resonated with audiences, shedding light on the dangers of anonymity in our digital age.

“I can’t ever get that feeling out of me,” Jill expressed. “Just the disgust and betrayal this woman we allowed into our lives caused us.” The McKennys’ story serves as a reminder of the profound effects of bullying and the importance of vigilance in protecting children from such harm.