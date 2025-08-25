Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Expecting First Child

New Delhi, India — Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, have announced they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the joyful news on their social media accounts on Monday, capturing the excitement of their fans and industry peers.

The announcement featured a charming image of a cake with the message “1 + 1 = 3,” symbolizing their growing family. Alongside this, they shared a video of the couple walking hand in hand through a lush garden. Their post was captioned, “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

Since their lavish wedding in Udaipur in September 2023, the couple has faced numerous pregnancy rumors, which Parineeti previously denied. However, with this latest announcement, fans are celebrating their happy news. Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, while Kiara Advani, recently a new mother herself, expressed her excitement with a heart emoji.

Parineeti and Raghav first met at an event in London, where she initially did not realize he was a politician. Their connection quickly deepened, leading to engagement and marriage. Reflecting on her relationship, Parineeti has discussed public scrutiny due to her marriage to a politician, expressing her thoughts during an interview.

On the work front, Parineeti is set to appear in an untitled Netflix series along with a star-studded cast, which has already wrapped up filming. The news of their upcoming baby adds another layer to their exciting chapter as a couple.