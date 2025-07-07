Paris Haute Couture Week Kicks Off with Lavish Bal D’Été Event

PARIS, France — Paris Haute Couture Week began on July 6, 2025, with an extravagant event known as the Bal D’Été at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. The gala celebrated the 100th anniversary of the International Exhibition of Decorative Arts, shining a light on French elegance and art de vivre.

Sofia Coppola, the artistic director of the event, expressed her excitement in a statement: “I am honored to be entrusted with the artistic direction of the Bal d’Été at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. This city is my beloved second home, so to celebrate this icon of French culture is especially inspiring to me.”

Guests included a star-studded lineup: Keira Knightley, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Camille Rowe, among others. Each celebrity showcased stunning outfits from top designers: Keira donned a Chanel dress, while Penelope wore a chic Chanel outfit. Diane opted for Alberta Ferretti and Camille highlighted Valentino’s latest collection.

The Bal D’Été not only set the tone for the week ahead but also featured a series of high-profile appearances from various fashion icons and influencers. With a blend of classic charm and modern artistry, the evening brought together the best of the fashion world.

As the cameras flashed and the stars mingled, anticipation grew for what Paris Haute Couture Week will unveil next.