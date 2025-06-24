News
Paris Hilton Buys Mark Wahlberg’s Mansion for $63 Million
LOS ANGELES, California — Paris Hilton has purchased a sprawling mansion in Beverly Park once owned by actor Mark Wahlberg for $63 million. The deal was confirmed on June 20, 2025, following Hilton’s loss of her Malibu home earlier this year.
The 44-year-old CEO of 11:11 Media now owns a 30,500-square-foot estate featuring 12 bedrooms and an array of luxury amenities. These include a five-hole golf course, a sports court suitable for basketball and tennis, and even a skate park. The property, built in 2014, also has a resort-style pool with waterslides, a grand entryway with dual staircases, a two-story library, a movie theater, and a gym.
Barron N. Hilton, Paris’s brother, represented her in the purchase. The mansion was originally sold by Wahlberg for $55 million in February 2023, marking the highest sale price for a home in Southern California that year.
Hilton’s previous Malibu home was destroyed in wildfires in January 2025. “Watching the news and seeing our home burn to the ground was heartbreaking,” she wrote on social media, reflecting on the memories made in that house with her family.
After the fire, Hilton committed to helping others affected by the wildfires, raising over $1 million for relief efforts through her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact.
Despite her recent losses, Hilton expressed a deep connection to the Malibu community. “I want my children to experience the place where I grew up,” she said in March, vowing to rebuild.
The new Beverly Park residence will place Hilton and her family next to various celebrity neighbors, including Justin Bieber and Adele. As she settles into her new home, Hilton continues her efforts in philanthropy while managing her business ventures.
