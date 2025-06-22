News
Paris Hilton Buys Mark Wahlberg’s Former Mansion After Malibu Fire
Beverly Hills, California — Paris Hilton, the 44-year-old CEO of 11:11 Media, has purchased Mark Wahlberg‘s former mansion in Beverly Hills for $63 million. The deal was closed on June 20, 2025, following a devastating loss earlier this year when her Malibu home was destroyed in a wildfire.
The new mansion spans approximately 30,500 square feet and features 12 bedrooms, making it one of the largest homes in the upscale Beverly Park neighborhood. The estate boasts a variety of luxury amenities, including a sports court, skate park, a five-hole golf course, a driving range, and a resort-style pool with waterslides.
Hilton’s brother, Barron N. Hilton, represented her in the purchase after being devastated by the loss of her previous home. In an emotional social media post, Hilton shared her grief: “Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she wrote.
In her reflections, she noted how the Malibu home held many family memories, including significant milestones for her children. Her son, Phoenix, expressed his desire to help others in the community, stating he wanted to become a firefighter someday. Hilton also committed to assisting wildfire relief efforts through her organization, 11:11 Media Impact.
Despite the tragedy, Hilton is looking forward to rebuilding her life in Beverly Hills. “I’ve grown up in Malibu my whole life. I just want my children to be able to experience that as well,” she said in a statement earlier this year.
The new mansion’s features also include an expansive wine cellar, twenty bathrooms, dual staircases, a two-story library, a movie theater, and a gym. The well-appointed guesthouse offers additional living space for family and friends.
Hilton’s new neighbors include several celebrities, adding to the allure of her new community. Her previous experiences in the public eye have shaped her resilience, and she continues to support those affected by recent fires.
As she settles into her new home, Hilton reflects on the importance of family and togetherness in healing during this tough time.
