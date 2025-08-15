Paris Hilton Shares Adorable Family Moments with Kids

LOS ANGELES, California — Paris Hilton delighted fans on social media with a series of adorable family photos featuring her two young children. The reality star and entrepreneur shared the images on August 13, 2025, showcasing her daughter London Marilyn, 21 months, and son Phoenix Barron, 2, as they posed outside her stylish private plane.

In the snapshots, the trio wore matching “Cutesie Crew” flight jackets. Each jacket is adorned with a bird logo on the back, alongside the name of Paris’s plane, “Sliv Air.” The front sports a little heart and the words “Cutesie Crew.” Paris beamed alongside her toddlers in front of the bubblegum-pink airplane and shared a joyful laugh with them while preparing to board.

“Wheels up on #SlivAir with my favorite little copilots,” she captioned the post, which has garnered attention from her followers.

This isn’t the first glimpse into Hilton’s life as a mother. Earlier in 2025, she posted candid at-home moments, including images of her playing with Phoenix on the floor. One standout photo featured Phoenix wrapped in a blanket showcasing a collage of Paris’s face.

Dressed casually in plaid pajama pants and a cozy tee, Paris proudly held up the blanket in a heartwarming moment that emphasized her playful parenting style. As she navigates motherhood, Hilton proves that she knows how to blend family time with her signature style.