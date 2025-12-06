Paris Saint-Germain Faces Rennes in Key Ligue 1 Clash

PARIS, France — Paris Saint-Germain will host Rennes on Saturday at the Parc des Princes as both teams battle for crucial points in Ligue 1. The kick-off is set for 8:05 PM local time.

Heading into matchday 15, PSG stands second in the league table with 30 points after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Monaco. The defeat dropped them six points behind Lens, who lead the standings. A third loss this weekend could hinder PSG’s title defense.

Coach Luis Enrique’s team has struggled this season, dropping points five times. If they lose to Rennes, it would mark their second home defeat of the season. Despite the recent setbacks, PSG has been strong at home, scoring in every league game since a 0-0 draw with Lorient in August 2023.

Rennes, on the other hand, comes into this match with momentum, having won four consecutive matches and climbing to fifth place in Ligue 1 with 24 points. Head coach Bruno Genesio has turned around the squad since a winless period last month.

In their last encounter at the Parc des Princes, PSG claimed a 3-1 victory over Rennes. However, Rennes has shown resilience lately, managing clean sheets in their last two away games.

The injury list for PSG includes Désiré Doué and Achraf Hakimi, both sidelined by hamstring and ankle issues, respectively. Nuno Mendes is also a doubt due to a leg injury. In contrast, Rennes will miss Seko Fofana, who is also dealing with injuries.

As PSG aims to break back into winning form, players like Ousmane Dembélé, returning from injury, may be crucial in their effort to reclaim the top spot in Ligue 1. Fans are eager to see how both teams perform in this pivotal match.