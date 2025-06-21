Entertainment
Parker McCollum Releases His Personal Third Album
Nashville, TN
Singer-songwriter Parker McCollum unveils his third self-titled album, “Parker McCollum,” on Friday. The album is his most personal to date and was designed for a full listen, capturing the raw emotions and experiences from his life.
McCollum, a multi-instrumentalist known for his heartfelt lyrics, included 14 tracks in this release. Fans can expect songs like “My Blue,” “Big Sky,” and “Solid Country Gold.” The album also features “Good Time Charlie’s Got the Blues,” with a special collaboration from Cody Johnson.
The artist emphasizes the album’s authenticity and connection to his personal journey. “This album reflects who I am and where I come from,” McCollum said in a press statement. “I wanted listeners to feel the emotions behind each song.”
Additionally, the album comes with a signed art card, making it a collector’s item. It is limited to four copies per customer, ensuring that devoted fans have a chance to own a piece of McCollum’s artistry.
The release signals a significant step in McCollum’s career as he continues to shape the country music landscape.
