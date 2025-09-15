Parker Posey Shines at Emmy Awards, Celebrates First Nomination

Los Angeles, CA — Parker Posey dazzled on the red carpet at the 77th Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025, where she celebrated her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO‘s hit series, The White Lotus.

“I was so happy. It’s like the icing on the cake to have something that is so celebrated already,” Posey said, expressing her joy about the nomination. She reflected on her experience filming in Thailand, stating, “The whole experience of White Lotus changed my life — not only did I get to play a part I’d been waiting to play for years — but I got all of those massages and energy work — and my soul and spirit got fed by Thailand.”

Posey arrived at the ceremony in a stunning pink Valentino gown adorned with ruffles, complemented by Sabyasachi jewelry. Her necklace drew much attention as it added a spark to her glamorous look. “Style is a conversation with yourself that you’re going to have with others as you go out about your day,” she shared about her fashion philosophy.

Fans speculated about her potential return to The White Lotus for future seasons, a thought Posey welcomes. “I would love it if there was another season, where we could have a full-on screaming breakdown. That’d be so much fun,” she mentioned, referencing her character’s dramatic arcs.

In addition to her stunning appearance, Posey noted she is excited about her character’s future, stating, “No matter what happens with her, she’s gonna be okay. And I think that in Mike White’s world, he would write her as surviving on.”

This Emmy nomination is Posey’s second in recent years. Last year, she was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series but missed the ceremony.

As The White Lotus continues to be a favorite among critics and audiences alike, Posey’s career is on the rise with several upcoming projects, including her involvement in Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy-drama, Wild Horse Nine.