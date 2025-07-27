News
No Parking on Downtown Bangor Streets for Line Painting Monday
Bangor, Maine — No parking will be allowed on two downtown streets starting at 4 a.m. on Monday. The city has announced this measure to facilitate crews painting lines on State and Park streets.
The parking restriction will only affect the one-way section of State Street. This decision is part of the city’s routine maintenance to ensure clear and safe traffic flow.
This line painting is crucial as it helps define lanes and enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians in the busy downtown area.
A city spokesperson emphasized the importance of public cooperation during this project, stating, “We appreciate the community’s understanding as we work to improve our roadways.”
Residents have been encouraged to find alternative parking arrangements in advance of the work, which is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
