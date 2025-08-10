Parking Options Revealed for Upcoming BMW Championship in Maryland

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – As the countdown begins for the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club, organizers have announced detailed parking arrangements for fans attending the event from August 12-17. This highly anticipated tournament will feature the top 50 players on the PGA TOUR.

The Western Golf Association (WGA) has implemented a comprehensive parking and transportation plan due to limited parking near the golf club. Vince Pellegrino, senior vice president of tournaments at WGA, stated, ‘Considering the overwhelming support we’ve received from area golf fans, we knew how important it would be to offer a variety of convenient parking and transportation options.’

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Park Heights Avenue from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the championship week, prohibiting through traffic between Walnut Avenue and Caves Road. Proper credentials are required for vehicles on Park Heights Avenue.

Fans wishing to park must obtain a digital parking pass in advance for space at the Owings Mills Metro Centre, where a shuttle will transport them to the golf course. These digital passes will not be available for purchase onsite.

Hospitality ticket holders will have access to a designated parking area on Park Heights Avenue. Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft can drop off passengers at a specific location on Caves Road, with no staging or stopping allowed in surrounding areas.

There will be no bicycle or pedestrian access due to traffic restrictions, and parking for BMW owners will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, requiring advance parking passes that can be secured online.

All parking lots will feature ADA-designated spaces, and arrangements for wheelchair transportation can be made via email. However, wheelchairs will not be available for rental on-site, and spectators are allowed to bring their own.

As excitement builds for the championship, tickets for the event are still available at bmwchampionship.com, offering various options, including grounds tickets and upgraded passes to exclusive venues such as The Trophy Club by Michelob ULTRA and The Barn.

The 2025 BMW Championship also supports the Evans Scholars Foundation, which provides scholarships to deserving youth caddies. Since 2007, this event has raised over $60 million for caddie scholarships.