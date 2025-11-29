Parma Hosts Udinese in Key Serie A Clash This Saturday

PARMA, Italy — Parma will host Udinese on Saturday at 2:00 PM local time, aiming to win consecutive matches for the first time in five years. The Gialloblu are coming off a win against Hellas Verona, while Udinese is looking to rebound after a heavy defeat to Bologna.

After a rough start to the season, Parma has managed to collect four points from their last two games. They fought for a 2-2 draw against AC Milan and followed it with a crucial victory over Verona, moving up to 15th place in the Serie A standings. The team, once struggling with offensive production, scored six goals in their last four matches. Top scorer has notably shined, netting a brace last week.

Meanwhile, Udinese has historically performed well against Parma, winning 21 times in Serie A matchups. However, they come off a discouraging 3-0 loss to Bologna, leaving them sitting in 10th place. Coach Kosta Runjaić is concerned about his squad’s defense, which has conceded 20 goals this season. Additionally, they haven’t scored in 230 minutes, with their last goal coming from a match against Atalanta on November 1.

Parma will face this match without several key players, including defensive duo and Abdoulaye Ndiaye, and first-choice goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who is sidelined with a hand injury. Goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi may start in Suzuki’s place. In contrast, Udinese is almost back to full strength, with Danish defender recently rejoining training but not ready to play yet.

Parma’s potential starting lineup includes Guaita; Delprato, Troilo, and Valenti on defense; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Sorensen, and Valeri in midfield; and Cutrone with Pellegrino leading the attack. On the other hand, Udinese might deploy Okoye; Bertola, Kabasele, Solet; Zanoli, Ekkelenkamp, Karlstrom, Atta, and Zemura; with Zaniolo and Davis as forwards.

As Parma looks to extend their positive momentum, the match represents a crucial opportunity for both teams. While Parma seeks to secure back-to-back wins, Udinese is desperate for a result to avoid three consecutive losses.

The match at Stadio Ennio Tardini promises excitement as both squads battle for crucial points in their Serie A campaigns.