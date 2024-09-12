Parole Granted for Najwa Petersen

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has announced that Najwa Petersen, aged 63, will be released on parole on November 27, 2024. This decision follows her appearance before the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) on September 11, 2024.

According to the Correctional Services Act, a minimum sentence period must be served before parole consideration, and this requirement has been fulfilled in Petersen’s case. The victims of the crime were involved in the parole hearing process and have been informed of the board’s decision.

Najwa Petersen was sentenced to 28 years in prison on February 11, 2009, after being found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The crime involved orchestrating the murder of her husband, musician Taliep Petersen, during a staged robbery in 2006.

Over the years, Petersen has participated in various rehabilitation programs and will now enroll in pre-release programs to ensure her preparedness for reintegration into society. After her release, she will serve the remaining part of her sentence under community corrections with strict parole conditions.

As part of her parole conditions, Petersen cannot leave her magisterial district without notifying her parole officer and is prohibited from conducting media interviews. Additionally, there will be continued Restorative Justice processes, involving the victims and supported by professionals, to facilitate reconciliation.