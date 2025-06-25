Partial Roof Collapse at Cumberland County Produce Plant

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) — Emergency crews responded to a partial roof collapse at Seabrook Brothers & Sons Inc., a produce processing plant, on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on the unit block of Finley Road. Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a significant section of the building’s roof had caved in, prompting multiple fire departments to the scene.

Seabrook Brothers & Sons is a family-owned business that processes and freezes about 150 million pounds of vegetables annually, according to its website. Following the collapse, hazmat teams from Cumberland and Salem counties were deployed for safety measures, while a collapse team from Camden County was also called in to assist.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., the Cherry Hill Fire Department confirmed that the Cumberland County Urban Search and Rescue team had arrived, preparing for potential rescue operations. There has been no immediate information on injuries or the cause of the collapse.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.