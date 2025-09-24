Partial Solar Eclipse to Be Visible Near South Pole and Pacific

ANTARCTICA – A partial solar eclipse will occur on September 21, coinciding with this month’s new moon. Skywatchers in the southern Pacific Ocean and Antarctica will have the best views of the event.

The new moon appears when it is in conjunction with the sun, an event that occurs approximately every 29.5 days. This year, the eclipse will only be noticeable from specific areas due to the moon’s shadow covering a limited part of Earth’s surface.

During a partial eclipse, the moon covers only a portion of the sun, creating a crescent shape as the sun becomes partially obscured. Eclipse glasses or specialized solar filters should be used for safe observation to prevent eye damage.

The visibility range extends from the atolls of Kiribati and Fiji in the north, through French Polynesia and the Antarctic Peninsula in the east, to the eastern coasts of Australia and Tasmania in the west. Observers in southern New Zealand, particularly on Stewart Island, will experience the most significant coverage.

In Oban, Stewart Island, the eclipse will begin at 6:10 a.m. New Zealand Standard Time on September 22, just before sunrise. Maximum eclipse will occur at 7:14 a.m., covering about 73% of the sun’s disk.

Christchurch, New Zealand, also offers a good viewing experience, with the eclipse starting at 6:03 a.m. local time. Maximum eclipse here will occur at 7:08 a.m., when up to 69% of the sun will be covered.

Fiji will experience a much lesser eclipse, with only 27% coverage in Suva. The partial eclipse begins at 5:31 a.m. local time, just before sunrise.

For those unable to see the eclipse, planets visible in the evening sky will include Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, and Venus, each emerging at different times across various geographic locations.

As nighttime falls, astronomy enthusiasts can expect a variety of celestial observations. In New York City, for example, Mars will set at 8:05 p.m., and Saturn will be visible for most of the night, reaching its highest point at 12:49 a.m. on September 22.