El Paso Under Flood Watch as Monsoon Season Begins

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A flood watch has been issued for El Paso and Las Cruces, along with nearby areas, due to the onset of monsoon season. The warning is in effect through Wednesday night as heavy rains pose significant risks in certain neighborhoods.

Residents in Central El Paso, like Saul Arriola, recall the dangers of past floods. Arriola, who has lived in the area for most of his life, shared his concerns, saying, “There’s a cliff right there and in ’06, after several days of rain, there were actually waterfalls coming down off of that cliff.” He warned of severe flooding, estimating, “We’ll get about a good four to six inches… to the point where you can’t see the street.”

In light of the flood watch, both residents and officials are taking precautions. Gisela Dagnino, CEO of Stormwater for El Paso Water, highlighted the importance of preparation for those living in flood-prone areas. “If you know you live in a flood zone, it’s important for you to protect yourself and your belongings,” Dagnino said.

She explained that the city has drainage systems and retention ponds designed to manage heavy rainfall. Though projects like the Will Ruth Stormwater Project are still under construction, Dagnino noted the positive changes from completed projects. “We’ve had people from the Northeast tell us that when you guys built this structure, it really alleviated all the debris on the street and all the flooding, and we’ve seen a huge impact,” she stated.

El Paso Water is assisting residents by offering free sandbags as they prepare for potential storms.