El Paso Honors Victims of August 3 Tragedy with Community Events

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso is preparing to commemorate the six-year anniversary of the August 3 tragedy that took 23 lives in 2019. Events are planned throughout the city this August to honor the victims and promote healing.

The anniversary is a solemn time for reflection and unity in the community. Local organizations have organized a variety of activities that encourage participation and remembrance.

One major highlight will be the EP Strong Girls Fast-Pitch Tournament, set for August 9 and 10 at multiple sports complexes, including Marty Robbins and Blackie Chesher. This tournament aims to showcase the strength and spirit of the community through sports.

”It’s important for us to come together during this time,” said local sports advocate Angela Martinez. ”We honor those we lost by supporting each other and celebrating life as a community.”

Community members can also participate in quiet reflection moments, along with other events designed for remembrance and solidarity. The focus remains not only on honoring the victims but also on fostering connections and healing within El Paso.

For those interested, flyers and information can be found at local community centers and online platforms, offering details about each event and how to get involved.

El Paso has shown remarkable resilience since that tragic day, and the upcoming events are a testament to the community’s strength and unity.